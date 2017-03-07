LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Kansas standout Bill Hougland, who led the Jayhawks to the 1952 national title before becoming the first player to win two Olympic basketball gold medals, died Monday. He was 86.

The school announced that Hougland had died in Lawrence. No cause was given.

Bill Hougland was the first player to win two Olympic basketball gold medals. NCAA Photos/Getty Images

Hougland played in 77 games for coach Phog Allen during his three-year college career. Along with a national title, Hougland helped the Jayhawks win Big Seven titles in 1950 and 1952.

He was among seven Kansas players who helped the U.S. win gold at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics, then was part of the team that repeated its golden performance at the 1956 Melbourne Games.

After his playing career, Hougland served in the Air Force and worked in the oil industry. He also remained close to his alma mater, donating more than $1.2 million to the school.