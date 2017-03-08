Alabama A&M coach Willie Hayes has stepped down after six seasons.

The Bulldogs struggled mightily this season, finishing at 2-27. Hayes, 49, was 52-95 in his first five seasons with the Bulldogs. A&M failed to reach the top four of the Southwestern Athletic Conference standings in any of Hayes' six seasons.

"We thank Coach Hayes for his service and commitment to Alabama A&M University," athletic director Bryan Hicks said in a statement. "We wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Hayes took over when longtime coach Vann Pettaway resigned after 25 years in 2011, after spending 16 seasons as an assistant under Pettaway at A&M. He played his college ball at A&M.