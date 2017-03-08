Bill Raftery is finally cashing in on some of the phrases that have made him famous.

The former coach and longtime broadcaster, who joined CBS in 1983 and will announce his 35th NCAA basketball tournament next week, has licensed "With A Kiss" and "Onions" as well as his likeness for lifestyle brand Streaker Sports to put on T-shirts. The shirts went on sale on the company's website on Wednesday morning.

Bill Raftery has licensed some of his iconic phrases and his image to a company that is selling T-shirts. Streaker Sports

Raftery told ESPN.com on Tuesday that the process, which began when he filed to trademark the phrases in Nov. 2014, was a fun one and that his son Bill Raftery Jr. would run the relationship. Raftery Jr. produced a documentary on his father called "With A Kiss," which aired on CBS during Final Four weekend last year.

"It's hard to think about March Madness without Bill," said Pete Lucchesi, creative director at Streaker Sports. "He's an iconic figure, and you don't really ever see T-shirts for media guys like him. So we think people will be excited."

Raftery first used the word "onions" in basketball context during a New Jersey Nets-Orlando Magic broadcast on Nov. 8, 1995.

"I always thought I was pretty good at translating what Raftery was getting at," Raftery's partner Ian Eagle said. "So Kevin Edwards hits a shot and he says, "Ohhh, onions!" We go to break and I say to him, 'What was that? So good you had to cry?' And Bill says to me, 'No, big balls!'"

"With A Kiss" is Raftery's phrase for a shot that goes in off the backboard.

Raftery is one of the few announcers to actually trademark one of his phrases. Marv Albert once trademarked "Yes, And It Counts!" and put it on T-shirts, but Al Michaels never trademarked "Do You Believe In Miracles?" and Jim Nantz let Augusta National trademark "A Tradition Unlike Any Other" in 2015.