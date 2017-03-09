SVP looks at the drama surrounding Georgetown coach John Thompson III and how it's become increasingly difficult for players to speak out on the Hoyas' losing season as Thompson is the son of the school's most decorated coach, John Thompson Jr. (3:12)

NEW YORK -- Former Georgetown star Allen Iverson told ESPN he believes John Thompson III should continue to coach the Hoyas.

"I think everyone honestly is panicking," Iverson said during Wednesday night's 74-73 loss to St. John's at Madison Square Garden in the first round of the Big East tournament. "I see the future being bright for us. It's home team for me, so I feel a lot different than everyone else. I'm going to support my team no matter what, but he's a great coach, as well. Three Big East championships."

"I still believe he's the right guy, I really do," he added. "I know him. I know he knows basketball. He grew up under the greatest coach ever, to me. I talk basketball with him all the time. I know -- obviously, I'm optimistic about this whole deal. It's in my blood."

Georgetown finished the season with a 14-18 record. The Hoyas will miss playing in the NCAA tournament for the third time in the past four seasons.

Four former players, who wished to remain anonymous to ESPN, were critical of JT3 earlier this month, with one saying, "I love the school, and he's a really, really good man. But he's just not getting it done."

Thompson declined to comment when asked after Wednesday's loss about the state of the Georgetown program and his thoughts on the season.

John Thompson, who led the Hoyas to the national title in 1984 and three Final Four appearances, also declined Wednesday night to comment to ESPN on the program and the status of his son.

"After a loss like that right now, I don't think it's the time to do that," Thompson III said. "I'm not sure [when]. Not tonight.

"I don't know when I'll sit back and assess the season."

Iverson, who played for the elder Thompson from 1994 to 1996, told ESPN that the current players need to be more accountable. Fellow ex-Georgetown player Roy Hibbert said the same recently to ESPN, and he also stood by JT3, who coached Hibbert from 2004 to 2008.

"One thing about them, I'm not talking down on my little guys, but you've got to be accountable," said Iverson, who went on to a Basketball Hall of Fame career in the NBA, primarily with the Philadelphia 76ers. "It has to show up on the floor. I'm not talking down on them. I'm here tonight and they are giving everything they have. Sometimes you come up short."

"As long as there's a positive environment and you keep everything positive, I think positive things will happen," Iverson added. "It's tough for me, but my support is there. Same way for the Sixers. It's a process and we're going to be all right. I just hope they support him like they are supposed to."