UMass has parted ways with Derek Kellogg, sources told ESPN.

Kellogg, 43, was hired at his alma mater back in 2008 and entered this past season with a 140-119 record in eight seasons. However, after his lone NCAA tournament appearance in 2014 and a contract extension through 2019, the Minutemen have struggled the past three seasons.

Athletic director Ryan Bamford, who was hired in 2015, opted to make a move after a disappointing season. Kellogg was the state's top paid employee in 2016 at $1.06 million.

UMass finished 15-18 overall and 4-14 in Atlantic 10 play this past season. The Minutemen were knocked out of the A-10 tournament on Thursday in the second round after a loss to St. Bonaventure.

Kellogg, who played point guard for John Calipari in the early '90s, was also an assistant for Calipari at Memphis from 2000 to 2008 before being hired at UMass.