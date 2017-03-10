UC Santa Barbara will not renew head men's basketball coach Bob Williams' contract.

Williams is the program's all-time winningest coach.

"I informed Coach Williams today that the University will not be extending his contract beyond the current term. As I am attending the Big West Tournament and related league meetings in Anaheim I was not able to inform Bob in person. Public speculation and the potential impact to our men's basketball team members have prompted me to make this announcement now. I hope to meet with team members on my return to campus but will have no additional comments at this time," athletic director John McCutcheon said in a statement released by the school.

Williams, 63, had taken the Gauchos to three NCAA tournament appearances in his tenure -- in 2002, 2010 and 2011. He entered this past season with a 307-238 overall record.

UC Santa Barbara was 6-22.