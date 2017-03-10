Inside the mind of the selection committee

Here is the updated status report and modeler of where things might stand as Selection Sunday draws closer:

Other notes:

The committee is on pace for a typical weekend.

Right now 22 teams remain on the board for at-large consideration -- somewhere between six and 14 slots will be available for those teams. The committee clearly eliminated a number of teams from consideration Thursday in addition to the eight teams added to the field as at-larges.

Friday will be an important day to determine how many unknown at-large slots they might pick up as conference tournaments play out.

Will the committee make any special provisions for Michigan's plane incident? Answer: besides being grateful everyone is OK, the committee will simply take into account the disruption, but the extent to which that changes any decisions will be little to nothing.

What do the losses of Kansas and Baylor do to the top few lines? Answer: likely moves Kansas off the overall No. 1, but still solidly a top-line team. (1) Note that two of four probable No. 1s are now done playing -- their "body of work" is set. 2) Bear in mind that both Villanova and North Carolina have tough games coming up this weekend, which could stir the top line even more. 3) Highly possible that an opening could be created if Oregon -- or perhaps another 2-seed team -- is strong over the next 48 hours.

The committee is in a bit of a holding pattern over the next 30-plus hours as there are no additional automatic qualifiers awarded until the America East completes its championship early Saturday afternoon.

Greg Shaheen is a former NCAA executive who helped facilitate the selection process for a dozen years. He offers perspective on how the bracket is constructed, what goes down in the selection committee room, the factors considered.