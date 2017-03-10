Former Hoosiers men's basketball coach Bob Knight says he has no interest in returning to Indiana University. (0:49)

Former Indiana coach Bob Knight said on Friday that he hopes school administration officials who were present when he was fired more than 16 years ago "are all dead."

During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Knight was asked about a potential return to Bloomington's Assembly Hall, where he hasn't been since being fired from the school in September 2000.

"Well, I think that I've always really enjoyed the fans and I always will," Knight said. "On my dying day, I will think about how great the fans at Indiana were. As far as the hierarchy at Indiana University at that time, I have absolutely no respect whatsoever with those people. That in mind, I have no interest in ever going back to that university."

When Patrick mentioned that most of the leadership present at the time are no longer at the school, Knight said: "I hope they're all dead." Patrick then said some of those individuals are dead and Knight responded: "I hope the rest of them go."

Bob Knight, shown here coaching the Hoosiers in 1994, was Indiana's head coach from 1971 to 2000. He won 902 career games and three national titles. Gary Mook/Getty Images

Knight was fired by then-Indiana president Myles Brand, who cited, in part, an "unacceptable pattern of behavior." Knight was caught on tape choking a player and accused of grabbing a student's arm.

Brand died in 2009.

After leaving Indiana, Knight went on to coach at Texas Tech for seven seasons and later worked as a college basketball analyst for ESPN. He won 902 games and three national titles during his career.