Before the season started, our experts agreed:
This season was all about Duke. One by one, they lined up and picked the Blue Devils. After all, Mike Krzyzewski had a host of McDonald's All Americans arriving on campus to go with Grayson Allen and Amile Jefferson. Then the drama hit.
Gonzaga emerged. The Zags nearly ran the table, winning 29 in a row before falling in the regular-season finale. And there was Kansas, who -- go figure -- won another Big 12 title. On Sunday, when the bracket came out, Villanova, the defending champ, was back on top, claiming the No. 1 overall seed. Oh yeah, Duke is hot again, having run the table with four straight wins to claim the ACC tournament.
The point? There are plenty of choices. As evidenced below, there is no overwhelming consensus. We asked our experts, and this is what they said.
Here's how they voted.
FINAL FOUR AND NATIONAL CHAMPION Name Final Four National Champion Cory Alexander Duke, Arizona Louisville, North Carolina Paul Biancardi Villanova, Gonzaga Louisville, North Carolina Jay Bilas Duke, Arizona Louisville, North Carolina Roxy Bernstein Duke, Arizona Kansas, UCLA Jeff Borzello Duke, Arizona Kansas, UCLA Eamonn Brennan Villanova, West Virginia Louisville, Kentucky C.L. Brown Oregon, Arizona North Carolina, Villanova Chris Cotter Duke, Kansas Arizona, Kentucky Mike Couzens Villanova, Louisville North Carolina, Florida State Dan Dakich North Carolina, Duke Arizona, Michigan LaPhonso Ellis Duke, Notre Dame Kansas, North Carolina Len Elmore Villanova, UCLA Arizona, Iowa State Adam Finkelstein Duke, Arizona Kansas, UCLA John Gasaway Villanova, Gonzaga Louisville, Wichita State Dino Gaudio Duke, Arizona Louisville, North Carolina Jeff Goodman Duke, Arizona Kansas, UCLA Seth Greenberg Arizona, Duke UCLA, Kansas Sean Harrington Duke, Gonzaga Kansas, UCLA Andy Katz Kansas, UCLA Villanova, Gonzaga Kara Lawson Kansas, Duke Arizona, UCLA Joe Lunardi Gonzaga, Kentucky Villanova, Louisville Myron Medcalf Gonzaga, Oregon UCLA, Villanova Dana O'Neil Gonzaga, Villanova UCLA, Louisville Matt Schick Villanova, Arizona Oregon, North Carolina Adnan Virk Villanova, Arizona Iowa State, UCLA