Forget first-round upsets -- bracket pools are won by correctly predicting the national champion. So let's narrow down the field of 68 until we figure out who will be cutting down the nets in Arizona. (1:51)

Before the season started, our experts agreed: This season was all about Duke. One by one, they lined up and picked the Blue Devils. After all, Mike Krzyzewski had a host of McDonald's All Americans arriving on campus to go with Grayson Allen and Amile Jefferson. Then the drama hit.

Gonzaga emerged. The Zags nearly ran the table, winning 29 in a row before falling in the regular-season finale. And there was Kansas, who -- go figure -- won another Big 12 title. On Sunday, when the bracket came out, Villanova, the defending champ, was back on top, claiming the No. 1 overall seed. Oh yeah, Duke is hot again, having run the table with four straight wins to claim the ACC tournament.

The point? There are plenty of choices. As evidenced below, there is no overwhelming consensus. We asked our experts, and this is what they said.

Here's how they voted.