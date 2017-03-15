Cuonzo Martin has agreed to become head coach at Missouri, sources tell ESPN's Jeff Goodman. The deal is for seven years and a little more than $21 million.

Earlier Wednesday, Martin resigned as head coach at Cal. Wyking Jones will serve as interim coach, the school announced.

ESPN reported earlier in the day that Missouri had offered its job to Martin -- a native of East St. Louis, Illinois -- and that he was considering the opportunity to replace Kim Anderson.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

"Cuonzo Martin informed me this morning that he is resigning to accept a position at another school. We put forth our best effort to retain him, but he told me it wasn't about Cal, rather a strong desire to move closer to home," athletic director Mike Williams said in a news release.

"We appreciate all that Cuonzo has done with our men's basketball program over the past three seasons, creating excitement inside Haas Pavilion, guiding our team to a pair of postseason appearances and improving the academic performance of our student-athletes."

Martin, 45, had been at Cal for three seasons. He went 62-39 during his time in Berkeley, leading the Golden Bears to the NCAA tournament in 2016. Martin also recruited an elite class in 2015, landing five-star prospects Jaylen Brown, the No. 3 pick in last June's NBA draft, and Ivan Rabb, a likely first-round selection this June.

Martin also spent three seasons at Tennessee and three seasons at Missouri State, reaching the NCAA tournament in 2014 with the Volunteers. He was a longtime assistant coach at Purdue, where he averaged 13.1 points per game during his four-year playing career.

Missouri was 8-24 this season.