The best 48 hours of the sports calendar has arrived. So cut out of work, find a TV and don't move for the next 12 hours. But in case that's not possible, we'll have you covered here with everything you may have missed.
Here's the best from the first full day of the NCAA Tournament.
Their fashion ceiling is the roof
Traveling in style. #GetIntoIt #marchmadness pic.twitter.com/l8oia9fu20
— Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) March 15, 2017
This could be a huge missed steak
First, an upscale steakhouse offered every Northern Kentucky student a free dinner if the 15th-seeded Norse upset No. 2 Kentucky.
Well, now Kentucky has responded.
Raising the Steaks! If the UK men's basketball team wins the 2017 NCAA championship, we will provide UK students and faculty a steak dinner. pic.twitter.com/2ZL6J0URFe
— BHG Restaurants (@bhgrestaurants) March 15, 2017
And Coach Cal is apparently feeling confident.
I hope Bruce and Brian bought insurance! https://t.co/6BlGHNN1Nt
— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 16, 2017
Gronk does laundry, picks Arizona
Wash laundry ✔️@APlayersProgram shirt looking fresh ✔️@RobGronkowski ready for #MarchMadness ✔️ pic.twitter.com/8yxuKhKz2V
— UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) March 15, 2017
Celebrity brackets
Barack-etology continues
In the spirit of good sportsmanship & good citizenship, here are @barackobama's picks for #MarchMadness 2017: https://t.co/wRuCz6LBvc pic.twitter.com/UrZkpbkZHi
— The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) March 15, 2017
Cloudy with a chance of madness
Al Roker(!) picks 12th-seeded UNC-Wilmington(!!) to win it all.
How can you go against the voice of experience in @alroker? Sunny and pleasant here in Orlando, perfect for soaring. pic.twitter.com/hnthdNWZiK
— UNCW Basketball (@uncwmenshoops) March 16, 2017
Breaking Mad Bryan Cranston picks West Virginia as his champion.
.@BryanCranston's #MarchMadness bracket. He has the West Virginia Mountaineers winning it all! pic.twitter.com/6XD9oZ3UkT
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 16, 2017
Have you heard this is Northwestern's first tourney?
We're going to the dance, boys! @NUMensBball making history! #proud #B1GCats #poundtherock #NCAA @marchmadness pic.twitter.com/TpuoqtvxRV
— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) March 12, 2017