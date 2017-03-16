Can Michigan State knock off Kansas? Which 12-seed will beat a 5-seed? Will Mark Few or Sean Miller reach the Final Four for the first time? And just how good is SMU? Andy Katz tours the bracket to pick out the stories to watch. (1:09)

The best 48 hours of the sports calendar has arrived. So cut out of work, find a TV and don't move for the next 12 hours. But in case that's not possible, we'll have you covered here with everything you may have missed.

Here's the best from the first full day of the NCAA Tournament.

Their fashion ceiling is the roof

This could be a huge missed steak

First, an upscale steakhouse offered every Northern Kentucky student a free dinner if the 15th-seeded Norse upset No. 2 Kentucky.

Well, now Kentucky has responded.

Raising the Steaks! If the UK men's basketball team wins the 2017 NCAA championship, we will provide UK students and faculty a steak dinner. pic.twitter.com/2ZL6J0URFe — BHG Restaurants (@bhgrestaurants) March 15, 2017

And Coach Cal is apparently feeling confident.

I hope Bruce and Brian bought insurance! https://t.co/6BlGHNN1Nt — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 16, 2017

Gronk does laundry, picks Arizona

Celebrity brackets

Barack-etology continues

In the spirit of good sportsmanship & good citizenship, here are @barackobama's picks for #MarchMadness 2017: https://t.co/wRuCz6LBvc pic.twitter.com/UrZkpbkZHi — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) March 15, 2017

Cloudy with a chance of madness

Al Roker(!) picks 12th-seeded UNC-Wilmington(!!) to win it all.

How can you go against the voice of experience in @alroker? Sunny and pleasant here in Orlando, perfect for soaring. pic.twitter.com/hnthdNWZiK — UNCW Basketball (@uncwmenshoops) March 16, 2017

Breaking Mad Bryan Cranston picks West Virginia as his champion.

Have you heard this is Northwestern's first tourney?