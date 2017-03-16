        <
          The best of Day 1 of the NCAA Tournament

          NCAA tourney storylines we'd love to see (1:09)

          Can Michigan State knock off Kansas? Which 12-seed will beat a 5-seed? Will Mark Few or Sean Miller reach the Final Four for the first time? And just how good is SMU? Andy Katz tours the bracket to pick out the stories to watch. (1:09)

          11:30 AM ET
          • ESPN.com staff

          The best 48 hours of the sports calendar has arrived. So cut out of work, find a TV and don't move for the next 12 hours. But in case that's not possible, we'll have you covered here with everything you may have missed.

          Here's the best from the first full day of the NCAA Tournament.

          Their fashion ceiling is the roof

          This could be a huge missed steak

          First, an upscale steakhouse offered every Northern Kentucky student a free dinner if the 15th-seeded Norse upset No. 2 Kentucky.

          Well, now Kentucky has responded.

          And Coach Cal is apparently feeling confident.

          Gronk does laundry, picks Arizona

          Celebrity brackets

          Barack-etology continues

          Cloudy with a chance of madness

          Al Roker(!) picks 12th-seeded UNC-Wilmington(!!) to win it all.

          Breaking Mad Bryan Cranston picks West Virginia as his champion.

          Have you heard this is Northwestern's first tourney?