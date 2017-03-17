If you like fast-paced, high-scoring basketball, you should park yourself in front of a television on Friday. Seven of the top 10 offenses in the NCAA tournament will be in action. (1:07)

Friday's games will light up the scoreboard (1:07)

The best 48 hours of the sports calendar has arrived. So cut out of work, find a TV and enjoy the action. But in case that's not possible, we'll have you covered here with everything you may have missed.

Here's the best from Day 2 of the NCAA tournament.

The Lonzo and LaVar Show

The player who's better than Steph Curry (says his father) -- and the father who's better than Michael Jordan (ditto) -- makes his first appearance on the game's biggest stage.

Here's everything you need to know about UCLA, Ball and the rest of Day 2.

And if you want to relive Day 1, led by Northwestern's unusual win, check this out.

Michigan can't miss

Bluebloods off and running

North Carolina, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville and UCLA all get going on Friday, making it a day for basketball royalty.