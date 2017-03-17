The best 48 hours of the sports calendar has arrived. So cut out of work, find a TV and enjoy the action. But in case that's not possible, we'll have you covered here with everything you may have missed.
Here's the best from Day 2 of the NCAA tournament.
The Lonzo and LaVar Show
The player who's better than Steph Curry (says his father) -- and the father who's better than Michael Jordan (ditto) -- makes his first appearance on the game's biggest stage.
Here's everything you need to know about UCLA, Ball and the rest of Day 2.
And if you want to relive Day 1, led by Northwestern's unusual win, check this out.
Michigan can't miss
AMAZING. @zirvin21 with ANOTHER three from the Wolverines! 11-14 this half. #GoBlue #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Aevd6Zk9mr
— Michigan Basketball (@umichbball) March 17, 2017
Bluebloods off and running
North Carolina, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville and UCLA all get going on Friday, making it a day for basketball royalty.
TFW it's almost time to Dance. 🔵😈🕺#SI6HTS #HereComesDuke pic.twitter.com/JrEfi8XomR
— Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 17, 2017
Let's dance. It's game day! #MarchMadness#CardNation, RT if you're ready for The Madness. pic.twitter.com/JeDX7BVgFo
— Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) March 17, 2017