NC State has reached an agreement to hire UNC Wilmington's Kevin Keatts to replace Mark Gottfried as men's basketball coach, sources told ESPN.

Sources said Keatts, who has led the Seahawks to the NCAA tournament the past two seasons, was interviewed Friday and has verbally accepted the job. UNC Wilmington lost to Virginia in the first round Thursday.

Kevin Keatts led UNC Wilmington to a program-record 29 victories this season. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Prior to taking the job at UNC Wilmington, Keatts was an assistant under Rick Pitino at Louisville from 2011 to '14. He was the head coach at Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia from 2003 to '11, before being hired by Pitino.

Keatts' career mark in three seasons at UNC Wilmington is 72-28. He improved the win total of the Seahawks in each of his three seasons, including a program-record 29 victories this season.

He will replace Gottfried, who was fired after six seasons in Raleigh. Gottfried took the Wolfpack to the NCAA tournament in each of his first four seasons, but the program failed to live up to expectations the past two years and finished 13th in the ACC each season.