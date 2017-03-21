The No. 1 overall seed is out. The preseason No. 1 team is out. Some other top teams have been in nail-biters. With 16 teams remaining in the NCAA tournament, we need a new front-runner. (0:56)

Are you feeling lost this March? Did your team exit the NCAA men's basketball tournament early? Or not show up at all? Are you trying to figure out which team -- that you know nothing about -- most fits your rooting interests?

Well, look no further than ESPN.com's March Madness Rooting Guide to the Sweet 16.

Are you hoping to see someone say his 19-year-old son deserves $10 million or a spaceship or a gold-plated statue in downtown Los Angeles?

You want to see someone speak these into existence? Then UCLA is your team and LaVar Ball is your guy. The father of stud freshman Lonzo Ball has been outspoken about his talented son, and the longer into March Lonzo plays, the longer we have with LaVar, hoping he'll say something outrageous.

Have you been missing Shaka Smart's days at VCU and the "Havoc" defense the Rams brought to March?

West Virginia's stingy defense is frustrating for opponents, but fun for fans to watch. Jerome Davis/Icon Sportswire

Check out West Virginia/"Press Virginia." The Mountaineers lead the nation in forced turnovers (724) and steals (366).

Want to cheer for a player who shines in championship settings and might find himself on the cover of more magazines in the weeks to come?

Take a look at Oregon's Tyler Dorsey. He was 9-of-10 from the floor in the Ducks' second-round win over Rhode Island and became the first Pac-12 player to score at least 25 points on 90 percent shooting in the NCAA tournament since Bill Walton in 1973. His father tweeted a throwback photo to Dorsey's first "magazine cover," and it may not be his last.

Happy Birthday Son.(Tyler Dorsey). It all started from this. LOVE YOU. #GO DUCKS pic.twitter.com/HykYL6PhKA — Jerrid Dorsey (@bballbreeder) February 18, 2017

You want a live mascot at the Final Four?

Butler is your team. The Bulldogs are the only squad in the Sweet 16 with a live mascot, and Blue -- aka Trip -- is not only a living, breathing, four-legged wonder, he's also quite active on Twitter. Follow the pup's (and team's) journey through his feed.

Do you prefer "been there, done that" teams?

Kentucky, UNC and Kansas have got you covered as far as blue-blood programs in the Sweet 16. Pick any of those teams and it'll be easy enough to find a T-shirt and hat, and other fans jumping on the bandwagon.

Is an unlikely Cinderella story what you're looking for?

The Michigan Wolverines might be your team. Yes, it's hard to consider Michigan a Cinderella when it appeared in the national title game just a few seasons ago. But consider that this team won the Big Ten tournament as an 8-seed just days after its plane careened off the runway in Ypsilanti, Michigan (#PlaneCrashBoys). And the Wolverines came into the NCAA tourney as a 7-seed. They upset second-seeded Louisville on Sunday.

Are you rooting for individual performances instead of teamwide contributions?

Check out Purdue. Coach Matt Painter has put together a talented bunch, but Caleb "Biggie" Swanigan is the headliner. The sophomore has four 20-point/20-rebound games this season and seems the most likely of all March Madness participants to do it again. If he does, he'll record the tourney's first 20/20 double-double since Tyler Zeller in 2011 against Ohio.

Didn't get out to New York this year to catch any Broadway shows?

Root for Wisconsin. Badgers forward Vitto Brown has the best singing voice of any player in college hoops. And perhaps he'll consider serenading the nation with the national anthem.

Vitto Brown of @BadgerMBB gives one smooth rendition of "One Shining Moment" pic.twitter.com/RvimOEBTJj — March Madness TV (@MarchMadnessTV) March 18, 2017

Are you always the bridesmaid? Always the wingman?

Root for Arizona and Gonzaga. If Sean Miller and Mark Few meet in the Elite Eight, it'll be an epic matchup of two of the best college basketball coaches who have never made a Final Four. You know what they say: Always the Elite Eight-er, never through to the Final Four.

You want an underdog?

Eleventh-seeded Xavier is the easy choice. The Musketeers are the only double-digit seed to make it through to the Sweet 16, having upset both Maryland and Florida State.

Want to watch basketball history in the making?

South Carolina is in uncharted territory, so it will take all the support it can get. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Keep cheering for South Carolina. The Gamecocks have made their first Sweet 16 appearance after upsetting Duke. And given how hot their offense has been -- back-to-back 80-point games -- don't overlook them.

Feeling like this March needs some throwback moments?

Then consider cheering for Florida and free throw sharpshooter Canyon Barry. He sinks 88 percent while shooting underhand, but the Gators aren't complaining -- every free throw is worth one point no matter how it gets in the hoop.

Like father, like son: Canyon Barry channels his hall-of-fame dad with the underhanded free throw #MarchMadness @GatorsMBK pic.twitter.com/O1NqaajB5I — Getty Images Sport (@GettySport) March 16, 2017

Needing to watch these games on your phone or a non-HD TV?

You've got to pick Baylor. With those uniforms, you'll be able to pick out the Bears no matter where they are, no matter how far you are from the TV, no matter how small your phone might be.

If none of those are intriguing enough, then just tune in for the hoops. Because even if you can't get behind a storyline, a player or a team, you can get behind buzzer-beaters, blocked shots and the madness that always ensues in March.

Buckle up. After Sunday's games, it feels like we're only getting started.