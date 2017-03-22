        <
        >

          Kentucky gives 2-year extensions to John Calipari, Mark Stoops

          3:02 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          The Kentucky Wildcats have rewarded basketball coach John Calipari and football coach Mark Stoops with two-year extensions, the school announced Wednesday.

          Calipari agreed to terms as his deal will now run through March 2024. He will make $7.75 million next season and $8 million per season thereafter.

          "John has achieved consistent championship-level performance at Kentucky," athletic director Mitch Barnhart said in a statement. "No one in America is better suited for everything that comes with being the coach here. Not only has he attained incredible success on the court, he is also a leader in our community and in college basketball."

          Calipari, whose Wildcats face UCLA in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament on Friday, has a 248-52 record in his eight seasons at Kentucky, which includes four Final Four appearances and the 2012 national championship.

          Stoops's deal will now run through June 2022. He will make $3.5 million next season and, as part of the new deal, will receive an extra $250,000 per season thereafter.

          "The last four years have been a grind for Mark and his staff, but he has never wavered in his commitment to building Kentucky football into a consistent winner," Barnhart said. "While the work isn't close to finished, we believe Mark is the coach to take us there."

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.