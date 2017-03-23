Georgetown is parting ways with coach John Thompson III, multiple sources told ESPN.

Thompson spent the past 13 seasons in charge of the Hoyas. He was 264-133 going into this season, and the Hoyas finished 14-18 (5-13 Big East) in 2016-17. Since its season ended, Georgetown has seen L.J. Peak declare for the draft and top recruit Tremont Waters request a release from his letter of intent.

In three of the past four seasons, Georgetown did not make the NCAA tournament.

Georgetown made eight NCAA tournament appearances under Thompson, including a Final Four run in 2007. Since that Final Four appearance, though, the Hoyas have struggled in the NCAA tournament. They failed to make it out of the first weekend in Thompson's next six tournament appearances, losing to lower-seeded teams all six times.

The son of legendary Georgetown coach John Thompson Jr., John Thompson III was the head coach at Princeton for four seasons before making the move to Washington, D.C., to replace Craig Esherick. Thompson led the Tigers to at least a share of three Ivy League titles and two NCAA tournament appearances.