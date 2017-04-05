St. Anthony High School, home to one of the most successful programs in high school basketball, will close its doors at the end of the school year.

Spearheaded by Hall of Fame basketball coach Bob Hurley Sr., the Jersey City, New Jersey, school had attempted to raise enough funds in the last several months to stay open another year. It was a plan that had worked previously, as the school has had financial issues in the past.

"After months of consultation with the Schools Office of the Archdiocese of Newark, today the Board of Trustees of Saint Anthony High announced it would not be possible for the School to meet the prescribed requirements of the Archdiocese to remain open," the school announced in a statement. "Accordingly the School will close at the end of the school year."

Bob Hurley Sr. said slowing enrollment is the primary reason behind the closing of St. Anthony High School, home to a boys basketball powerhouse. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

In a letter posted on the school's website, Hurley -- now the school's president in addition to its basketball coach -- pointed to slowing enrollment as the primary reason behind the closing.

"Even with fundraising that will generate close to $1.5M by the end of June, this amount is still insufficient to maintain operating expenses and cover debt payment to the Archdiocese," Hurley wrote. "In addition, the projected enrollment for 2017-2018 does not provide the revenues required to operate the school going forward. Population changes in Jersey City and the surrounding area have adversely affected Catholic school enrollment in the past several years. Competition from special programs in public schools as well as newly formed charter schools have also eroded enrollment."

Hurley became the head coach of St. Anthony in 1972. He has won 28 New Jersey state titles since he took over; no other school in the nation has won as many. He was named national coach of the year three times (1989, 1996, 2008).

St. Anthony has produced a long list of college stars and NBA players, including Kyle Anderson, David Rivers, Terry Dehere, Rodrick Rhodes, Roshown McLeod, Jerry Walker and Josh Moore.

Hurley is the father of current Rhode Island head coach Dan Hurley and Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley.