LaVar Ball, the outspoken father of former UCLA Bruins guard Lonzo Ball, gave two reasons Thursday for why the Bruins were eliminated in the NCAA tournament: Lonzo Ball was saddled by a hamstring injury and some of his teammates, whom he referred to as "three white guys," couldn't pick up the slack.

Lonzo Ball did not mention the injury after the Sweet 16 loss to Kentucky, and UCLA coach Steve Alford said he believed his player was fine.

"Realistically you can't win no championship with three white guys because the foot speed is too slow," LaVar Ball told the Southern California News Group, presumably talking about TJ Leaf, Bryce Alford and Thomas Welsh.

"I told Lonzo, 'One of these games you might need to go for 30 or 40 points.' It turned out that was the one game. Then once they get to the Elite 8, they're right there," LaVar Ball said.

Ball is a likely lottery pick in this summer's NBA draft. He played one season at UCLA and has since filed paperwork for the draft as well as hired an agent.

Kentucky advanced to the South Region final with an 85-76 victory, where it lost to eventual champion North Carolina.