Ryan Clark hopes LaVar Ball focuses more of his attention on how Lonzo Ball gave up 39 points to De'Aaron Fox instead of blaming the rest of the team for why UCLA lost. (0:50)

LaVar Ball, the father of former UCLA star Lonzo Ball, said comments he made about his son's white teammates were misunderstood.

"I love those guys," LaVar Ball said Friday.

Ball was quoted Thursday by the Southern California News Group as saying the Bruins lost to Kentucky in the NCAA tournament because his son injured his hamstring during the game and "realistically you can't win no championship with three white guys because the foot speed is too slow."

Ball attempted to clarify those comments Friday during an interview with ESPN 710 LA. "I am not saying I don't like the white guys and we lost because of them. No -- that's how they twisted it up," he said.

Ball's comments appeared to be a reference to UCLA starters TJ Leaf, Thomas Welsh and Bryce Alford, the son of coach Steve Alford.

"I love Brice because he's Alford's son and he's always been nice to me," Ball said. "TJ Leaf -- Zo's friend, always nice and respectful. Thomas Welsh -- one of their most intelligent players, very nice, respectful.

"But like I said, they're going to do their thing and we're going to do our thing. So don't wear your feelings on your sleeve and think it's a direct punch at you guys, because it's not."

Ball also said he was not blaming Leaf, Welsh and Alford for the loss.

"I blame one person every time they lose and it's the same person all the time. It's my son," Ball said. "He's at the head of the front and I blame him regardless if he had 30 points and 20 assists. It doesn't matter. It's already been said. Like he said, he didn't make enough plays for his team to win."

Lonzo Ball will enter the NBA draft and is projected to be chosen with one of the top picks. He finished his final college game with 10 points, eight assists and four turnovers while Kentucky point guard De'Aaron Fox scored 39.

When reached by ESPN on Friday for response to Ball's initial comments Thursday, Steve Alford and UCLA will "respectfully decline to comment."