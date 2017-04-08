Frank Mason III of Kansas wins the Wendy's Wooden Award for player of the year and reflects on how differently his career would have been if he ended up at Towson. (2:26)

Kansas guard Frank Mason III was named the winner of this year's John R. Wooden Award as the nation's most outstanding men's college basketball player.

Editor's Picks Plum caps prolific season with Wooden Award Sharpshooter Kelsey Plum, who set the NCAA career scoring record before guiding the Washington Huskies to the Sweet 16, won the John R. Wooden Award on Friday as the nation's top player.

The winner was announced Friday night at ESPN's College Basketball Awards show in downtown Los Angeles.

A senior, Mason averaged 20.9 points, 5.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds to help the Jayhawks reach the Elite Eight.

He beat out fellow Wooden finalists Lonzo Ball of UCLA, Josh Hart of Villanova, Caleb Swanigan of Purdue and Nigel Williams-Goss of Gonzaga.

Mason also received the Bob Cousy award Friday night as the nation's top point guard.

Among the other awards handed out Friday, Hart won the Julius Erving award (top small forward), Kentucky's Malik Monk won the Jerry West award (top shooting guard), Baylor's Johnathan Motley won the Karl Malone award (top power forward) and Gonzaga's Przemek Karnowski won the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar award (top center).