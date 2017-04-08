Kansas guard Frank Mason III was named the winner of this year's John R. Wooden Award as the nation's most outstanding men's college basketball player.
The winner was announced Friday night at ESPN's College Basketball Awards show in downtown Los Angeles.
A senior, Mason averaged 20.9 points, 5.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds to help the Jayhawks reach the Elite Eight.
He beat out fellow Wooden finalists Lonzo Ball of UCLA, Josh Hart of Villanova, Caleb Swanigan of Purdue and Nigel Williams-Goss of Gonzaga.
Mason also received the Bob Cousy award Friday night as the nation's top point guard.
Among the other awards handed out Friday, Hart won the Julius Erving award (top small forward), Kentucky's Malik Monk won the Jerry West award (top shooting guard), Baylor's Johnathan Motley won the Karl Malone award (top power forward) and Gonzaga's Przemek Karnowski won the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar award (top center).