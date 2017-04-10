The Kansas men's basketball team has landed Memphis transfers Dedric and K.J. Lawson.

K.J. announced the news on Twitter, and their father, Keelon, confirmed the news to ESPN's Jeff Goodman.

R O C K C H A L K J A Y H A W K !🤙🏽 — Keelon Lawson (@KJLawson2) April 10, 2017

The two brothers announced their intentions to leave Memphis last week. They committed to Memphis when Josh Pastner was in charge and after Pastner hired Keelon Lawson as an assistant coach in the summer of 2014. Pastner left last spring for Georgia Tech, being replaced by Tubby Smith. Smith demoted Keelon Lawson to the team's director of player development.

It's expected that Keelon Lawson will leave Memphis as well, but it is unlikely he will follow his sons to Kansas.

Memphis is experiencing a mass exodus. Junior guard Markel Crawford, who averaged 12.8 points last season, told ESPN on Monday that he will also transfer.

Dedric Lawson was the most sought-after transfer available after averaging 19.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists as a sophomore with the Tigers this past season.

K.J. Lawson played only 10 games as a freshman because of an Achilles injury, earning a redshirt year. He averaged 12.3 points and 8.1 rebounds this past season.

Dedric Lawson will have two years remaining after sitting out the 2016-17 season, while K.J. will have three if he can get an NCAA waiver for a sixth year of eligibility.