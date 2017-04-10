San Diego State coach Steve Fisher, who led Michigan to the national title in 1989, has decided to retire, multiple sources told ESPN.

Fisher, 72, had completely rebuilt the Aztecs program -- which had losing campaigns in 13 of the previous 14 seasons before his arrival in 1999. San Diego State went to the NCAA tournament six straight seasons from 2009 to 2015 -- and made a pair of Sweet 16 appearances. The Aztecs were 19-14 this past season and 9-9 in the Mountain West.

Assistant coach Brian Dutcher, who has been with Fisher since 1989, has been the coach-in-waiting and will take over for Fisher.

Fisher was best-known for his nine-year stint at Michigan -- in which he led the Wolverines to a national title in 1989 as the interim head coach. Bill Frieder was fired after announcing he was headed to Arizona State after the conclusion of the season.

Fisher was given the permanent gig, and led the famed Fab 5 -- which consisted of Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson -- to a pair of title game appearances. The Wolverines lost to Duke in the championship game in 1992 and North Carolina the following season.

Fisher was fired in 1997 after an investigation surfaced involving booster Ed Martin. Fisher denied any wrongdoing and knowledge of Martin's involvement with his players, and did not face any individual sanctions from the NCAA.

Fisher then took over at San Diego State in 1999 and has built the Aztecs into one of the best programs on the west coast. He's led the program to eight NCAA tournament appearances and five NIT's in 18 seasons. His record at the school is 386-209 and his career mark is 571-290.