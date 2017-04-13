Miles Bridges is returning to Michigan State for his sophomore season.

The 6-foot-7 forward, considered by many a lottery pick if he formally entered this year's NBA draft, announced Thursday that he will be back with the Spartans in 2017-18, putting them immediately in the picture for national title contenders.

Bridges got a roar from a huge crowd gathered at the school's Sparty statue on Thursday night when he made the announcement.

"I got some unfinished business here,'' he said.

Bridges, from Flint, led Michigan State with 16.9 points per game this past season, the highest average for a freshman at the school since Magic Johnson scored 17 per game during the 1977-78 season. Bridges also averaged 8.3 rebounds, the most by a Michigan State freshman since Greg Kelser in 1975-76.

In his latest mock draft, ESPN's Chad Ford had Bridges slated to go No. 12 overall if he left school.

But he'll be back for his sophomore season, giving coach Tom Izzo a team capable of contending for the Hall of Fame coach's second national championship and eighth Final Four appearance.

"He never acted like he wanted to leave,'' Izzo said Thursday night.

Bridges was part of a highly touted recruiting class that lived up to the hype. He was one of the nation's best freshmen and was surrounded by three classmates -- Nick Ward, Cassius Winston and Joshua Langford -- who ranked among the team's top five scorers.

With Bridges staying, Michigan State will be without just two players -- Eron Harris and Alvin Ellis -- who averaged at least 10 minutes a game last season. Eight of the Spartans' top 10 players.

Power forward Gavin Schilling, is expected to be eligible to play next year after missing his senior season with a knee injury.

The Spartans have signed 6-11, 220-pound forward Jaren Jackson, one of the top recruits in the country, and 6-8, 270-pound forward Xavier Tillman, who was voted first-team all-state in Michigan. They are trying to land two more highly touted high school seniors, Brandon McCoy, a 7-foot center from California, and Mark Smith, a 6-4 point guard from Illinois.

Miles Bridges' 16.9 points per game in 2016-17 was the highest average for a freshman at Michigan State since Magic Johnson during the 1977-78 season. Brett Rojo/USA TODAY Sports

Without several key players from the 2015-16 season, Bridges helped Michigan State extend its NCAA tournament streak to 20 years and advance to the second round.

Bridges can soar for slams, but he also can hit 3-pointers and score on an array of low-post moves and midrange turnaround jumpers. Michigan coach John Beilein has said scouting reports on Miles don't include any weaknesses because he can shoot from the outside or create his own shot off the dribble.

"There's not a defense that is going to stop him,'' Beilein said.

Beyond his talent, Bridges also sets himself apart with a selfless style that leads to him working with seldom-used teammates such as Kyle Ahrens on his shot and deferring to teammates instead of trying to dominate during games. The public got a glimpse of it at least once when Bridges set up Matt McQuaid for a 3-pointer and pumped his fist, looking happier than he ever was scoring on his own last season.

"What gives me the chills is when I have heard people talk this season about Miles as a person, not a player,'' former NBA player Jeff Grayer said last month at the YMCA gym in Flint, where he coached Bridges as a youngster.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.