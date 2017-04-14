New Kansas commitment K.J. Lawson, who announced his transfer from Memphis this week, has apologized for explicit remarks he made against Tigers coach Tubby Smith.

In a Snapchat video circulating on social media Thursday, Lawson looks into a camera and says, "F--- Tubby."

Lawson, who recently transferred to Kansas with brother and Memphis star Dedric Lawson, apologized for his "inexcusable behavior" in a tweet late Thursday. K.J. Lawson, who announced this week that he's transferring from Memphis to Kansas, has apologized for a profane comment he directed at Tubby Smith, his former coach. Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports

A source close to the situation said he doesn't expect Lawson to lose his scholarship offer from the Jayhawks -- a program plagued by off-court drama throughout the 2016-17 season -- as a result of his comments against Smith.

Lawson's departure from Memphis, where his father, Keelon Lawson, was the director of player personnel under Smith, extended the mass exodus from Smith's program. Memphis has lost its top three scorers from last season to the transfer market and six of its top eight scorers overall.

Coach Bill Self not only lured both K.J. Lawson and Dedric Lawson to Lawrence, Kansas, but he's also in a good position to land their brothers, Chandler (a top-25 recruit in the 2019 class) and Johnathan (an elite eighth-grader). The Lawsons' move could also impact D.J. Jeffries, their cousin and the No. 6 recruit in the 2019 class per ESPN.com.

Last season, K.J. averaged 12.3 points and 8.1 rebounds for Memphis, and Dedric averaged 19.2 points and 9.9 rebounds