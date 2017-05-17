Duke transfer Chase Jeter committed to Arizona on Wednesday night.

Jeter announced the news on Instagram.

I'm heading to Tucson... #BearDown 🐻⬇️ A post shared by Chase Jeter (@yhase_) on May 16, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

Jeter, a former five-star prospect from the class of 2015, visited Arizona earlier this month. He took trips to California, Gonzaga and UCLA since leaving Duke in March.

The 6-foot-10 power forward from Las Vegas was inconsistent for most of his two seasons at Duke but saw extended minutes early in the 2016-17 season, with freshmen Harry Giles and Marques Bolden injured. Once they returned, Jeter was relegated to the bench. He didn't play a single minute after Jan. 14, and he underwent a procedure in January to treat a herniated disc.

Jeter averaged 2.6 points and 2.7 rebounds last season.

He will have two years of eligibility at Arizona after sitting out the 2017-18 season due to NCAA transfer regulations.