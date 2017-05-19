        <
          Florida C John Egbunu to return for final year of eligibility

          May 19, 2017
          • Associated Press

          GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida center John Egbunu is returning for his final year of eligibility, a big boost for a team that made the Elite Eight last season.

          Egbunu graduated from Florida this spring with a sociology degree, and even though he's recovering from a left knee injury suffered in mid-February, he decided to explore his professional options. Unable to work out for NBA teams, he decided Friday to play another season for the Gators. He is expected to return in mid-January.

          Egbunu says it's a "chance for me to continue to improve and grow as a player and help the team however I can."

          Egbunu has averaged 10 points and 6.5 rebounds in two seasons at Florida. He has 84 blocked shots in 58 games.

