Arizona's Rawle Alkins has announced that he is withdrawing from the NBA draft and returning to the Wildcats for his sophomore season.

"Still have some unfinished business to take care of," Alkins posted Sunday on Twitter. "Declaring for the NBA Draft has taught me more than I could have imagined and has been an incredible experience. I can't wait to help the Wildcats win a national championship next year with a great team, great coach, and the most amazing fans in the world behind us," he posted.

A 6-foot-5 guard, Alkins averaged 10.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. He had been projected to be a second-round pick.

The Wildcats look to be loaded for next season, with Allonzo Trier coming back and talented big man DeAndre Ayton joining the team.

Players without an agent have until May 24 to decide whether to remain in the draft or withdraw and return to school.

ESPN's Jeff Goodman contributed to this report.