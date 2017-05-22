The major storyline heading into the 2016-17 college basketball season was the incoming freshman class. The 2016 high school class was the best in a long time, and the top-tier players were expected to hog the headlines all season. They did, for the most part, but now they're gone. Like, all of them. The top 11 American players on Chad Ford's Big Board are all one-and-done prospects, and only two of his top 20 spent more than one year in college.

So who's got next?

Here is how eight teams will look to replace their lottery picks:

Kentucky Wildcats

Out: De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk

In: Quade Green, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Hamidou Diallo

Coach John Calipari is used to replacing his teams en masse, so this won't be a shock to his system. But having both Fox and Monk leave -- along with Isaiah Briscoe -- means another all-freshman backcourt for the upcoming season. Five-star point guard Green will take the reins from day one. He's quick and aggressive with the ball in his hands and can score off floaters or pull-up jumpers from midrange. Alongside Green will likely be either ESPN 100 guard Gilgeous-Alexander, a onetime Florida commit who signed with the Wildcats, or five-star prospect Diallo, who has not made a final NBA draft decision just yet. Gilgeous-Alexander would add more perimeter shooting, but Diallo's athleticism and ability to finish at the rim give Kentucky a different dimension from the wing and in transition.

Duke Blue Devils

Out: Jayson Tatum

In: Gary Trent Jr.

Trent for Tatum isn't exactly a like-for-like replacement, as Tatum is bigger and played a lot of small-ball 4 for Duke last season. But in terms of scoring ability, Trent is the best option to take Tatum's production. Trevon Duval coming in will allow Grayson Allen to move completely off the ball, which will help shoulder the load. But Trent is a born scorer, one of the best bucket-getters in the 2017 class. The five-star guard is something of a volume scorer, and the Blue Devils will likely need his confidence on the offensive end.

UCLA Bruins

Out: Lonzo Ball

In: Jaylen Hands

In terms of pressure, there are few incoming freshmen who will have the responsibility Hands will have. Ball is one of the most distinctive players to come across college basketball in a long time, the best passer in more than a decade. And now Hands will be given the ball. The McDonald's All-American is a completely different player than Ball, more reliant on his athleticism and speed than his passing ability and ability to read a defense. Hands will use his dribble more than Ball, but he'll still prefer to play up-tempo.

Kansas Jayhawks

Out: Josh Jackson

In: Billy Preston

Lagerald Vick should be able to replace some of Jackson's versatility and ability to play in transition and guard multiple positions at the other end. Meanwhile Preston can create matchup problems with his passing and ballhandling at 6-feet-9. Vick and Preston are entirely different players, and they'll also have Arizona State transfer Sam Cunliffe eligible on the wing after the first semester. Self had to play smaller lineups last season, but with the versatility he has on the wings and up front next season in Vick and Preston, he can adjust based on matchup.

Arizona Wildcats

Out: Lauri Markkanen

In: DeAndre Ayton

Sean Miller might be the only coach on this list replacing one lottery pick with another. Markkanen added a different dimension to the Arizona attack because of his ability to stretch defenses despite his size. Ayton, the No. 2 prospect in 2017, has expanded his offensive repertoire to become a threat from the perimeter, and he still might have the highest ceiling in the class if everything comes together. He's a better defender and rebounder than Markkanen and will make the Wildcats very difficult to score on inside when playing alongside Dusan Ristic.

Washington Huskies

Out: Markelle Fultz

In: Jaylen Nowell

A couple of months ago, it looked as if coach Lorenzo Romar would be able to replace the likely No. 1 draft pick with the early favorite to be the No. 1 pick next season in Michael Porter Jr. But Romar is out, Mike Hopkins is in, and Porter is now signed to play at Missouri. In fact, Nowell was the lone ESPN 100 prospect to stay in Seattle after the coaching change. Porter Jr. and two others went elsewhere. Rising junior David Crisp will shoulder the point guard duties, but a lot of the scoring will fall to Nowell, an aggressive scorer who is at his best slashing to the rim.

Florida State Seminoles

Out: Jonathan Isaac

In: Ikey Obiagu, Raiquan Gray

For the first time in a few years, coach Leonard Hamilton isn't bringing in a bona fide five-star prospect, following in the footsteps of Dwayne Bacon and Isaac. The Seminoles missed on Kevin Knox and seem to be losing some steam with uncommitted senior M.J. Walker. As a result, Florida State will have to combine multiple pieces to replace Isaac. Obiagu, an ESPN 100 center, is one of the premier shot-blockers entering college basketball and will help defensively. Gray, a four-star recruit, can score on the block.

NC State Wolfpack

Out: Dennis Smith Jr.

In: Markell Johnson, Lavar Batts

Kevin Keatts will want to speed things up next season, and having a pair of playmakers in Johnson and Batts will help. Neither is a future lottery pick or triple-double threat like Smith, but they will help initiate the offense. Johnson is athletic and adept at beating his defender off the bounce and getting into the lane. The rising sophomore had some moments late in the season, scoring double-figures twice in his last three games. Batts, an ESPN 100 recruit once signed to VCU, loves to push the ball in transition and uses his speed and vision to create for teammates.