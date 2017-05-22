Tennessee has landed the nation's leading scorer from the 2015-16 season.

James Daniel, who averaged 27.1 points per game two seasons ago at Howard, told ESPN on Monday that he will spend his final season in Knoxville playing for Rick Barnes and the Volunteers.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Daniel also considered Ohio State, Michigan and DePaul. He will be eligible to play next season as a graduate transfer.

"It came down to the relationship with Coach Barnes, the rest of the staff and the environment," Daniel told ESPN. "I think that Tennessee is ready to win right now."

Daniel only played two games this past season because of an ankle injury that eventually required surgery in March. He was told he had a high ankle sprain early in the season, played a pair of games in January, and then was told he had chipped a bone in his left ankle.

"I feel that I can help Tennessee as a leader," he said. "And Coach Barnes said he wants me to come in and make basketball plays. Be myself and attack."

Tennessee finished 16-16 overall and 8-10 in SEC play this past season.