Texas guard Andrew Jones will return for his sophomore season after announcing his withdrawal from the NBA draft via Twitter on Monday.

"I've matured and learned a lot through this process," Jones wrote on Twitter two days before the NCAA's withdrawal deadline for players who haven't hired agents. "I enjoyed the experience and opportunity that I had to be able to participate in the [NBA combine] and team workouts."

His decision comes just days after elite big man Mohamed Bamba, the No. 3 recruit in the 2017 class per ESPN.com, committed to the Longhorns, who now boast a top-10 recruiting class. Jones, who averaged 11.4 points and 3.5 assists last season for an 11-22 Texas squad, had entered the draft without hiring an agent. He is now the team's top returning scorer.

With Tevin Mack, last year's top scorer, transferring and Jarrett Allen staying in the draft, Jones' return is another boost for a Longhorns program that has gone from Big 12 bottom-feeder to boasting one of the nation's most promising young rosters entering 2017-18.

"Andrew has taken a mature approach to gathering feedback from NBA teams about areas where he can continue to grow," Texas coach Shaka Smart said in the team's release. "His work ethic has been terrific, and he is highly motivated to develop and help his team win. Our coaching staff is very excited to help him continue to move forward, on and off the court."