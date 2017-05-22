Seton Hall big man Angel Delgado announced he will return to school for his senior season after speculation surfaced that he would remain in the NBA draft and sign with an agent.

Delgado announced he will withdraw from the NBA draft process via Twitter. The deadline is Wednesday to withdraw and maintain college eligibility.

The 6-foot-10 native of the Dominican Republic is one of the nation's top rebounders and averaged 15.2 points and 13.1 boards this past season.

Kevin Willard will return its top three scorers from a team that finished 21-12 this past season and 10-8 in Big East play. The Pirates lost to Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

In addition to Delgado, Seton Hall will also return Khadeen Carrington and Desi Rodriguez.