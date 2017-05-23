ESPN 60 prospect Jontay Porter announced his commitment to Missouri on Monday night.

After much thought and prayer I have decided to commit to the University of Missouri!🐯 pic.twitter.com/dO1LKYR3iX — Jontay Porter (@JontayPorter) May 23, 2017

Porter, the No. 26 player in 2018, took his official visit to Missouri in late April.

The skilled 6-foot-10 forward has had one of the most impressive spring sessions in the country, averaging 18.1 points and 12.7 rebounds per game for MoKan Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit.

Porter is currently a member of the 2018 class but is considering a reclassification to 2017. Porter and his father, Michael Porter Sr., told ESPN that no decision has been made on that front yet.

"I'm gonna announce that decision later on," Jontay Porter told ESPN.

The option to reclassify has been on the table for several months, as it would give Porter a chance to play with his older brother, Michael Porter Jr., the No. 1 prospect in the 2017 class. The two brothers played together at the high school level, including this past season, when they led Nathan Hale (Washington) to a 29-0 record and a No. 1 ranking by some pollsters.

Jontay Porter, like his brother, originally committed to Washington, and he picked the Huskies prior to his sophomore season of high school, well before his father was hired by Lorenzo Romar as an assistant coach at Washington.

Porter decommitted from Washington in March, two days after Romar was fired. Porter Sr. was hired less than two weeks later by new Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin, with Porter Jr. committing to the Tigers one day later.

Jontay Porter is the latest addition to a Missouri program that Martin has transformed in a matter of weeks. It also comes on the heels of a top-five recruiting class in 2017. In addition to Porter Jr., Martin landed ESPN 100 center Jeremiah Tilmon, a former Illinois signee, and ESPN 100 point guard Blake Harris, a former Washington signee. Four-star guard C.J. Roberts was the lone holdover from Kim Anderson's recruiting class.