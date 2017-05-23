Alabama big man Braxton Key will withdraw from the NBA draft process and return to Tuscaloosa for his sophomore season, the school announced Tuesday.

The 6-foot-8 Key averaged 12.0 points and 5.7 rebounds this past season and will team with heralded incoming freshman guards Collin Sexton and John Petty to make the Crimson Tide a likely preseason top 25 team.

"I decided to go back to school because with all the incoming talent, it will put me in position to emerge as a more dominant player," Key told ESPN. "But more importantly, I think we have a chance to have a great season, and I think I will also have an opportunity to become a team leader."

Alabama finished 19-15 last season and 10-8 in SEC play. Key led the team in scoring and was second in rebounding. Sexton was ranked No. 6 in ESPN's Top 100 while Petty checked in at No. 21.