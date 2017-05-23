LUBBOCK, Texas -- Zach Smith is staying at Texas Tech for his senior season after initially entering his name into the NBA draft.

Smith can return to the Red Raiders because he didn't hire an agent. He was able to work out for some NBA teams over the past month and get some feedback from coaches and scouts.

Players who applied for early entry in the draft have until Wednesday to withdraw their names.

The 6-foot-8 forward has started 92 of his 94 games during his first three seasons at Texas Tech. He has 890 points, 610 rebounds and 135 blocks. Smith averaged 12.1 points and 7.2 rebounds a game last season.