          Davonte Fitzgerald gets 6th season of eligibility after transfer, injury

          9:11 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota forward Davonte Fitzgerald has been awarded a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA after sitting out the past two years as a transfer and because of injury.

          In announcing the news Tuesday, Gophers coach Richard Pitino said that Fitzgerald "deserves some good fortune."

          Ineligible for the 2015-16 season following his transfer from Texas A&M, Fitzgerald tore his ACL and lateral and medial meniscus during fall practice about 7½ months ago. The 6-foot-8, 220-pound Fitzgerald has yet to appear in a game with the Gophers.

          In 49 games for the Aggies over his freshman and sophomore years, the Atlanta native averaged 5.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 12.6 minutes per game.

