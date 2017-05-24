Xavier star forward Trevon Bluiett announced he was withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft and returning to the Musketeers for his senior season.

Xavier head coach Chris Mack confirmed the news to ESPN's Jeff Goodman.

Bluiett, a 6-foot-6 Indianapolis native, declared for the draft in April, but didn't hire an agent. He went through the pre-draft process and worked out for the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Bluiett had until Wednesday to decide whether to keep his name in the draft.

He averaged 18.5 points and 5.7 rebounds last season for Xavier, and was one of the stars of the NCAA Tournament. Bluiett carried the 11-seed Musketeers to the Elite Eight before falling to Gonzaga, averaging 25.0 points and shooting 11-of-23 from 3-point range in his first three tournament games.

Bluiett will be one of the premier scorers in college basketball next season, and his return will help keep Xavier near the top of the Big East. Guard Edmond Sumner declared for the NBA Draft with an agent, but Bluiett and J.P. Macura (14.4 PPG) lead a returning cast bolstered by the addition of the No. 12-ranked incoming freshman class and Green Bay graduate transfer Kerem Kanter.