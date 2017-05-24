Five-star senior M.J. Walker committed to Florida State on Wednesday morning.

He announced his decision during a news conference at his high school.

Walker chose the the Seminoles over UCLA, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and Ohio State. He took his recruitment much slower than nearly every other 2017 prospect, taking only one official visit (Florida State) last fall. Walker took multiple unofficial visits to Georgia Tech, and went on official visits to Virginia Tech, Ohio State and UCLA in the past month.

M.J. Walker, far right, took his time before committing to Florida State. Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports

Leonard Hamilton has now landed a five-star prospect in three straight recruiting classes, with Walker following Dwayne Bacon in 2015 and Jonathan Isaac in 2016. Florida State's recruiting class was ranked in the top 20 entering the week, and Walker will join ESPN 100 center Ikey Obiagu, four-star prospects Raiquan Gray, Wyatt Wilkes and Anthony Polite, and three-star guard Bryan Trimble Jr. in the 2017 group.

Walker, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Jonesboro High School (Georgia), is ranked No. 25 in the ESPN 100 for 2017.

He averaged 27.8 points and 6.5 rebounds this past season at Jonesboro. Walker put up 20.7 points for Atlanta Xpress on the Under Armour Association circuit last spring and summer. A McDonald's All-American, he also won a gold medal with USA Basketball at the FIBA Americas U18 Championship last summer.