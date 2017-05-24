Illinois landed Wright State graduate transfer Mark Alstork on Wednesday.

Alstork, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Ohio, chose the Fighting Illini over finalists Pittsburgh, LSU and South Carolina. He visited all four of those schools, as well as Georgetown and Louisville.

Alstork was one of the most sought-after transfers still available, after averaging 19.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season, while shooting 38.7 percent from 3-point range. He hit the 30-point mark three times in the 2016-17 season, helping lead Wright State to a 20-win season.

It's a noteworthy addition for new Illinois head coach Brad Underwood, who watched ESPN 100 center Jeremiah Tilmon and four-star guard Javon Pickett decommit shortly after taking over. He has now reinforced the perimeter with Alstork and four-star guard Mark Smith, a late-rising recruit who also had Kentucky, Duke, Michigan State, Ohio State and others on his list.