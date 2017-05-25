ESPN 60 prospect Brandon Slater announced his commitment to Villanova on Wednesday night.

Slater, a 6-foot-5 small forward from Paul VI High School (Virginia), chose the Wildcats over Miami, Virginia, Maryland and South Carolina.

"Villanova is the school [that] when I stepped on campus, I felt home," Slater told ESPN.

Ranked No. 42 in the ESPN 60 for 2018, Slater is a smooth lefty that can make an impact at both ends of the floor due to his length. He's averaging 7.8 points and 3.2 rebounds so far this spring for Team Takeover on the Nike EYBL circuit.

Expect him to be used in a variety of ways at Villanova, either with the ball in his hands or on the wing. The Wildcats love to flood the court with perimeter players, which should suit Slater's versatility.

Slater is Jay Wright's first pledge in the 2018 class, but reignites the pipeline from the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area to Villanova that was so key in the Wildcats' success of the past few years.

Recently departed seniors Kris Jenkins and Josh Hart were both from the region, and former ESPN 100 guard Phil Booth played in the Team Takeover AAU program.