LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Kansas forward Svi Mykhailiuk is returning for his senior season, ending months of speculation about whether he would remain in the NBA draft with a simple Instagram post on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-8 Mykhailiuk was among the most noteworthy players weighing whether to remain in the draft or return to school. He averaged 9.8 points for the Jayhawks last season, and his ability to shoot from the perimeter made many NBA scouts believe he would be selected in the draft.

But despite performing well in shooting drills during the scouting combine, Mykhailiuk did not get enough reassurance he would be selected and chose to withdraw his name by the deadline Wednesday.

His return gives the Jayhawks arguably the nation's top backcourt next season and should position Kansas to make another run at the Final Four.