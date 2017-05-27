UNC Wilmington transfer C.J. Bryce told ESPN he will follow his former college coach Kevin Keatts to NC State.

The 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard averaged 17.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists last season for Keatts at UNCW. He was the CAA tournament MVP.

Bryce will sit out this season and have two left in Raleigh.

"The key for me was loyalty and family," Bryce told ESPN.

Bryce, who hails from Charlotte, chose NC State over South Carolina.

Keatts will lose plenty from last year's NC State team. Dennis Smith left for the NBA after just one season and both Maverick Rowan and Ted Kapita decided to leave early and play professionally.

However, Keatts did get good news when talented 7-footer Omer Yurtseven decided to withdraw from the NBA draft.