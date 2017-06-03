Another elite freshman will walk through that door for Rick Pitino's squad next season.

Brian Bowen, ESPN.com's last uncommitted five-star prospect in the 2017 class, will attend Louisville in 2017-18, the Saginaw, Michigan, native announced on Twitter Saturday.

Brian Bowen is the second five-star recruit joining Louisville along with Malik Williams. Kelly Kline/Under Armour

The talented wing will help a Louisville team that lost top scorer Donovan Mitchell (15.6 PPG) to the NBA draft.

Overall, the Cardinals, ranked 10th in ESPN.com's Way-Too-Early Top 25, lost three of their top scorers last season.

They return guard Quentin Snider, NBA prospect Deng Adel and rising standout V.J. King. Plus, they'll add five-star power forward Malik Williams and now Bowen. Bowen, a 6-foot-7 star at La Lumiere School in LaPorte, Indiana, is an elite wing who added Louisville to his burgeoning list of suitors late in the process.

Earlier this week, the Courier-Journal reported Bowen had signed a financial aid agreement with the school and enrolled.

It's a major move for Louisville and the ACC. With Duke rebuilding and North Carolina searching for answers in its frontcourt after Tony Bradley decided to remain in the NBA draft, Louisville could now enter the 2017-18 season as the favorite to win the ACC.