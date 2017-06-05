        <
          Tennessee G Shembari Phillips transferring to Georgia Tech

          5:52 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ATLANTA -- Tennessee guard Shembari Phillips is returning home to play for Georgia Tech.

          Yellow Jackets coach Josh Pastner announced the transfer Monday. Phillips, who must sit out 2017-18 season, will have two years of eligibility remaining.

          The 6-foot-3 Phillips, who graduated from Wheeler High School in suburban Atlanta, appeared in 31 games with 13 starts as a sophomore at Tennessee. He averaged 6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 37.5 percent from 3-point range.

          Phillips turned in one of his best performances in a December win over Georgia Tech. He had 14 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

          Tennessee released Phillips from his scholarship last month.

