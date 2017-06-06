Pittsburgh grad transfer Cameron Johnson told ESPN he has chosen to attend North Carolina despite restrictions from his previous school in which he isn't allowed to play at another ACC institution.

Johnson, who averaged 11.9 points last season, graduated in three years from Pittsburgh told ESPN he has a 3.9 GPA.

"North Carolina is the best fit for me," said Johnson, who also took visits in the spring to Kentucky, Arizona, Oregon and UCLA. "I like Coach (Roy) Williams, the players, the area. I have family in the area."

After graduating in just three years, Pitt forward Cameron Johnson is transferring to North Carolina for his final two years of eligibility. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

Johnson said he will head to Chapel Hill soon, and is optimistic that he will be able to play for the Tar Heels for the next two years.

"It's still in limbo, but Coach (Roy) Williams and the staff are confident I will be able to play next year at North Carolina," he told ESPN. "I trust them."

Johnson could help replace the scoring load vacated by the loss of Justin Jackson, who left early for the NBA. The Tar Heels also lost plenty up front -- with seniors Kennedy Meeks and Isaiah Hicks graduating, and freshman Tony Bradley deciding to leave after one season in a reserve role.

"There's an opportunity, and that factored in," Johnson said. "To have a big role. They lost a lot from a very good team. I think I can help them."