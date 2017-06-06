NEW YORK -- Louisville and Memphis, former conference opponents, will headline the field of the Gotham Classic at Madison Square Garden.

The former Conference USA men's basketball foes will meet Dec. 16, it was announced Tuesday.

The game at The Garden will mark the 90th time the Cardinals and Tigers will meet, with Louisville holding a 53-36 advantage.

Joining the Cardinals and Tigers in the Gotham Classic will be Albany, Bryant and Siena.

Louisville and Memphis each will host those three teams in addition to playing at Madison Square Garden.

Albany, Bryant and Siena also will play a round-robin, with Siena hosting Albany, Albany hosting Bryant, and Bryant hosting Siena.