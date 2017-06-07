If Ohio State is interested in Sean Miller as its next men's basketball coach, the Buckeyes will have a battle to bring him in from Arizona.

"The Ohio State University is great university, but they are not going to get Coach Miller," university president Dr. Robert Robbins told The Arizona Republic on Tuesday. "They will have to come over me to get him, as the saying goes, over my dead body."

Miller's name was one of many floated after the Buckeyes cut ties with Thad Matta on Monday and are beginning a national search at a relatively late time in the offseason.

Editor's Picks Whom should Ohio State hire to replace Thad Matta? Ohio State abruptly parted ways with Thad Matta on Monday, leaving the Buckeyes with a big hole to fill at an odd time. Who could wind up in Columbus? There are likely some big names on their wish list.

B. Williams, No. 3 PG for 2018, picks Arizona Five-star point guard Brandon Williams, ranked No. 16 in the ESPN 60 for 2018, committed to Arizona on Tuesday, choosing the Wildcats over UCLA, Gonzaga, Kansas and USC. 1 Related

Robbins told the newspaper he takes such rumors "very seriously."

"I just think he is a quality guy," Robbins said of Miller. "I will do everything in my power to try to convince him to stay."

Miller has coached the Wildcats since 2009, making six NCAA tournament appearances and reaching the Elite Eight three times. His brother, Archie Miller, was hired as the coach at Indiana in March.

In February, Miller and Arizona agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2021-22 season.

Robbins has been president at Arizona for a week, starting the job Thursday after being approved for the position in April. The Wildcats also hired Dave Heeke as athletic director earlier this year.

Robbins said Miller is a "tremendous, tremendous individual who has had great success on the court. I know he's disappointed he couldn't bring a national championship to the state, given that the Final Four was here."