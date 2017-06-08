Creighton basketball coach Greg McDermott will meet with Ohio State officials on Wednesday night and has emerged as a serious candidate to replace Thad Matta, multiple sources told ESPN. After leading Creighton to a 25-10 record and an NCAA tournament berth this past season, Greg McDermott has emerged as a serious candidate for the Ohio State job, sources tell ESPN. Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

McDermott, 52, has spent the past seven seasons in Omaha, Nebraska, where he has taken the Bluejays to the NCAA tournament four times. He also spent four seasons at Iowa State and five at Northern Iowa.

Editor's Picks Matta out at Ohio State after 13 seasons Thad Matta will no longer be the men's basketball coach at Ohio State, effective immediately, the university announced Monday. Matta was 337-123 in 13 seasons in Columbus.

Creighton finished 25-10 this past season and lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Rhode Island. The Bluejays have been in the Big East for the past four seasons.

Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg also is a candidate to replace Matta, who was forced out this past week after 13 seasons with the Buckeyes. However, sources told ESPN that Hoiberg is not among the leaders at this point in time.

"Anytime your name is associated with great job, it's an honor," Hoiberg said in a statement to the Chicago Tribune. "But I'm head coach of the Bulls/have no intention of leaving."

Ohio State was 17-15 last season and 7-11 in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes haven't been to the NCAA tournament since 2015.