Creighton men's basketball coach Greg McDermott tweeted Thursday that he is staying with the Bluejays, meaning he will not accept an offer for the open head-coaching job at Ohio State.

I'm blessed and honored to be the coach at Creighton.....and am looking forward to many more great years in Omaha! #rolljays — Coach McDermott (@cucoachmac) June 8, 2017

Multiple sources told ESPN's Jeff Goodman that McDermott had been offered the Buckeyes job following a meeting Wednesday night.

McDermott, 52, has spent the past seven years in Omaha, Nebraska, where he has taken the Bluejays to the NCAA tournament four times. He also spent four seasons at Iowa State and five at Northern Iowa.

Creighton finished 25-10 last season and lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Rhode Island. The Bluejays have been in the Big East for the past four seasons.

Ohio State is looking to replace Thad Matta, who was forced out this week after 13 seasons with the Buckeyes.

Chicago Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg had also been identified as a possible candidate to replace Matta, but he told the Chicago Tribune that he does not intend to leave the Bulls.