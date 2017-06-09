North Carolina forward Luke Maye, one of the heroes during the Tar Heels' run to the national title, was uninjured after his car flipped several times Thursday, his father told The Charlotte Observer.

"Yes, Luke had a car accident this afternoon coming home for his brother's middle school graduation," Mark Maye told the newspaper. "Was very fortunate. Thank the good Lord he is fine. Put a real scare in him -- and us."

The car eventually came to a rest upside down, but Maye's father said Luke walked away virtually unscathed.

Luke Maye's biggest moment last season came when sank the game-winning basket against Kentucky during the Tar Heels' 75-73 Elite Eight win over the Wildcats -- a night he scored a career-high 17 points. Two days earlier he had established his previous career high of 16 points against Butler in the Sweet 16.

The junior averaged 5.5 points and 3.9 rebounds as a reserve forward last season.