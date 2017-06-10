Combo guard Miles Wilson, considered one of the top transfers on the market in college basketball, has decided on the Miami Hurricanes, the school confirmed Friday.

Wilson averaged 11.8 points and 3.9 rebounds as a freshman at Mount St. Mary's last season. He had considered both Miami and Auburn, but tweeted his decision on Thursday night, saying The U was his "next chapter."

Wilson must sit out a season under NCAA transfer rules. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

"Miles comes to the U after a very successful year at Mount St. Mary's, where he helped them reach the NCAA tournament," UM coach Jim Larranaga said in a statement released Friday. "Miles has the size, length and athletic ability to be an outstanding defender; in addition, he has the shooting and ball handling skills to be a real threat at the offensive end."